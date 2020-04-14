VnExpress International
Vietnam sees no new case Tuesday morning

By Le Nga   April 14, 2020 | 06:36 am GMT+7
Vietnam sees no new case Tuesday morning
A medical worker checks the body temperature of a boy in Hanoi's Me Linh District, April 8, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally remained at 265, with no new case confirmed Tuesday morning.

Of the total, 119 are active patients, 146 have been discharged from hospitals and there has been no death to date.

Among the active cases, 23 have tested negative twice, and nine, once.

Vietnam has two days left until its 15-day (April 1-15) nationwide social distancing campaign ends Wednesday night.

The campaign requires people to stay home and only go out when it is truly needed. Anyone found going out for "non-essential" purposes could face a fine of VND200,000 ($8.6), and gatherings of more than two people in public are banned.

Authorities are discussing whether or not to extend the social distancing time, given that the epidemic continues to develop in a complicated manner and cases of community transmission have been detected lately.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed almost 120,000 lives as it hit 210 countries and territories.

Tags: Vientam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam Covid-19 cases Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus
 
