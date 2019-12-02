Vietnam scores record gold tally at int'l science, math contest

Four Vietnamese gold medalists pose at the International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) in Hanoi, November 30, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Hang.

The national team also scored 14 silver and seven bronze medals, IMSO organizers announced Sunday.

After debuting at the IMSO in 2015, when Vietnam won three gold medals, the team scooped seven in 2016, three in 2017 and eight last year. 2019 is its first year as hosts.

Nguyen Dinh Tung, Hoang Xuan Bach, Nguyen Dang Dung, Tran Ngoc Nhat Minh, Le Viet Bach, Nguyen Khanh Duong and Nguyen Canh Duong made up the seven Vietnamese math masters.

Eight science gold medals were awarded to Chu Binh Minh, Nguyen Vy Thanh Quang, Nguyen Vy Phong, Le Xuan Khoi, Hoang Gia Bao, Nguyen Tien Minh, Pham Gia Khanh and Nguyen Bao Ngan Giang.

This achievement placed the national team first at this year's contest, held from November 27 to 30 in Hanoi, and attracting 719 students under 13 from 24 countries and territories.

Thailand ranked second with 10 golds, Singapore third with six and China fourth and four. Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the U.S. won one gold each.

The annual IMSO is organized by ministries of education across the world for primary students under 13 to up interest in maths and science while developing problem-solving skills via participation in an international competition.