Vietnam school principal faces charges for molesting 11-year-old schoolgirls

By Phuc Hung   September 28, 2016 | 11:09 am GMT+7

One of the predator's victims was brave enough to catch him in the act on camera.

Police in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu are pressing child abuse charges against a former primary school principal after an investigation found he had molested 10 and 11-year-old girls over a long period of time.

The charges against Nguyen Van Toan, 46, were made on Tuesday after the girls’ parents lodged complaints.

A fifth-grade girl, one of Toan’s alleged victims, filmed him touching her classmate’s private parts in the school toilets in April.

Toan has admitted to multiple counts of molesting seven girls at the school.

In Vietnam, more than 8,200 cases of child abuse came to light between 2011 and 2015, including 5,300 cases of sexual abuse, according to official figures released last March.

In most cases, the perpetrators were people in authority like teachers, school security guards and even fathers or grandfathers.

A primary school teacher in the northern province of Lao Cai was also arrested in March for allegedly molesting 23 students at the school.

Molesting children is punishable by up to 12 years in jail in Vietnam.

Tags: Vietnam children protection education sexual abuse
 
