VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam says will defend sovereignty in its waters with determination

By Anh Ngoc   July 16, 2019 | 09:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam says will defend sovereignty in its waters with determination
An aerial view of Vietnam's Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea. Photo by Reuters/Erik De Castro.

Vietnam has pledged to fight with peaceful measures against sovereignty infringement in the East Sea, known internationally as the South China Sea.

"Vietnam holds sovereignty and jurisdiction over areas in the East Sea as defined by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, signed in 1982. Therefore, all activities of other countries in Vietnam’s waters must comply with the convention and Vietnam’s laws," Le Thi Thu Hang, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Tuesday, referring to recent developments in the waterway.

Hang said all activities by foreign countries in Vietnamese waters without Vietnam's permission are worthless and a violation of the nation’s waters, international laws and the U.N.’s convention.

She said Vietnam's consistent policy is to resolutely fight any infringement acts with peaceful measures.

The country in recent times has implemented such measures to solve problems that occurred in its waters, has fought for respect of its legal rights and interest, without taking any actions to complicate the situation, Hang said.

Vietnamese maritime forces have been exercising their sovereignty and jurisdiction rights peacefully and legally to protect the nation’s territory, she said.

Related News:

South China Sea

Vietnam says keeping close watch on China's missile tests

Vietnam says keeping close watch on China's missile tests

Vietnam asks ASEAN to take note of threats against fishers in South China Sea

Vietnam asks ASEAN to take note of threats against fishers in South China Sea

Vietnam fulfilled legal duty at sea by rescuing Filipino fishermen: spokeswoman

Vietnam fulfilled legal duty at sea by rescuing Filipino fishermen: spokeswoman

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam waters Vietnam East Sea South China Sea Vietnam sovereignty
 
Read more
How Vietnam deals with 70,000 tons of daily waste

How Vietnam deals with 70,000 tons of daily waste

Hanoi observatory opens for lunar eclipse viewers

Hanoi observatory opens for lunar eclipse viewers

Vietnam improves its position on Sustainable Development Goals

Vietnam improves its position on Sustainable Development Goals

10,000 Vietnamese at deportation risk in Trump’s crackdown

10,000 Vietnamese at deportation risk in Trump’s crackdown

Over 20 caught using drugs in Saigon karaoke parlor

Over 20 caught using drugs in Saigon karaoke parlor

Russian woman jailed three years for running prostitution ring in Saigon

Russian woman jailed three years for running prostitution ring in Saigon

World renowned Vietnamese mathematician dies at 92

World renowned Vietnamese mathematician dies at 92

 
go to top