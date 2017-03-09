VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam says must be sure Formosa Plastics can operate safely

By Reuters/My Pham   March 9, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam says must be sure Formosa Plastics can operate safely
Part of Formosa Ha Tinh Steel plant in the central province of Ha Tinh. Photo by VnExpress

The Vietnamese government said it would only allow the firm to dispose of waste once it "ensures complete environmental safety."

Vietnam will only allow Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics' local unit to dispose of waste once it is completely sure it can do so safely, the government said on Wednesday.

Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, which runs an $11 billion steel plant, polluted more than 200 km (125 miles) of coastline in April 2016, killing more than 100 tons of fish and devastating the environment, jobs and economies of four provinces.

The plant is current suspended from operating while the company seeks to address more than 50 violations identified by the government.

A statement on the government's website said it would only allow the firm to dispose of waste once it "ensures complete environmental safety."

It did not say how far the steel plant was from achieving that.

The company agreed to pay $500 million in compensation for the disaster. The environment ministry says complete recovery from the accident will take a decade.

Related news:

Vietnam names and shames 11 officials over Formosa environmental disaster

Formosa spill spikes Vietnam's labor exports

Tags: Vietnam Formosa pollution economic growth
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top