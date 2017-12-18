Vietnam sacks provincial deputy over 'lightning fast' promotions of female employee

The Communist Party's top executives on Sunday dismissed a provincial deputy chairman from all party positions, one day after the party's watchdog issued a report outlining his "serious", "repeated" and "systematic" violations.

In a statement, the party's Secretariat concluded that Ngo Van Tuan, vice chairman of Thanh Hoa Province, had violated the Party’s democratic centralism principles and regulations on the appointment of local officials during his time as the province's construction chief between 2010 and 2015.

Ngo Van Tuan, vice chairman of Thanh Hoa Province. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son.

Specifically, Tuan was found to have violated recruitment regulations in order to promote his employee, Tran Vu Quynh Anh, from a contract worker to a technical officer.

"In a very short time, Tuan wrongfully appointed Quynh Anh as a deputy manager, then a manager, nominated her as a department deputy director, accepted her into the Party and let her join the Department of Construction's Party unit," the statement said.

Additionally, Tuan issued staff appointment criteria that violated rules set by his superiors, and appointed a number of unqualified employees to managerial positions, with Anh's appointment a prime example.

He also violated regulations on administrative reform by creating new, unnecessary units under the construction department without authorization.

Tuan's violations first drew public attention last March when media reported Anh's "lightning fast" promotions as well as claims that she owned a villa and a luxury car.

Tuan was found to have wrongfully promoted Tran Vu Quynh Anh (center) twice in just six months. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son.

Anh started working at Thanh Hoa's construction department as a contract worker in 2011 without having to go through standard recruitment tests, and became a civil servant on payroll just a year later. She was promoted to deputy manager in April 2015, one year after returning from six-month maternity leave. Despite not meeting the age or education requirements, Anh was promoted to manager just six month later, in October 2015.

However, she resigned suddenly in September 2016 after rumors about her being a provincial leader's mistress appeared on social media. This resignation was immediately accepted but was not reported to the Department of Home Affairs or announced to other employees.

An inspection launched in March later concluded that Tuan was responsible for Anh's promotions. Inspectors, however, were unable to verify her assets as she is no longer a civil servant and has refused to cooperate with them.

Following the inspection, the Executive Committee of Thanh Hoa's Party unit in September decided to reprimand Tuan and expel Anh from the Party.