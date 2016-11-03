Vietnam's top job-search site hacked, thousands of credentials leaked

Vietnamworks.com - one of Vietnam’s top online recruitment and job search sites was attacked by unidentified hackers on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Information and Communication (MIC).

The attackers gained access to the unencrypted usernames and passwords of possibly thousands of registered accounts, according to a representative from the ministry's Information Security Department.

“Our department is analyzing the threat as well as the consequences of the attack," the representative said. "We are currently trying to work out how many users were affected by this incident.”

The department noted that many Vietnamworks.com users employed the same passwords for their accounts as they did to access email and e-banking.

The department has urged all users of the website to change their passwords immediately.

The department has also asked banks to work with the authorities and Vietnamworks.com to prevent hackers from exploiting the leaked customer information.

In August, a Chinese hacking group called 1937CN allegedly launched cyberattacks on Vietnam’s two largest airports and the nation’s flagship carrier, Vietnam Airlines. They briefly hijacked flight boards and sound systems inside Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, respectively.

The attack mimicked thousands of similar assaults on Vietnamese websites in recent years, particularly sites with the domain ‘.gov.vn’.

Vietnam has remained a hotspot for cybercrime since 2014.

