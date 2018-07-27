Vietnam’s tallest Landmark opens for business

The 81-storeyed building in Binh Thanh District belongs to Vietnam's biggest private real estate conglomerate Vingroup.

It hosts both international and domestic brands, movie theaters and other entertainment facilities including an indoor ice skating ring, and cuisine from many countries.

A grand opening of the building was organized by Vingroup to mark its 25th anniversary. Performances by local artists, an exhibition of sports cars and figure skating performances were part of the opening.

The skyscraper is offering various promotions to attract visitors, including raffle prizes, vacation voucher and free tickets for the ice-skating rink and discounts on clothing.

Landmark 81 is also expected to boost domestic and international tourism in Saigon.

The city welcomed more than 3.83 million foreign tourists in the first half of this year, up 26.5 percent from a year ago. International tourist arrivals to the city are forecast to reach 10.2 million by 2025, almost double last year's 5.5 million.