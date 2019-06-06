Vietnam’s Quy Nhon to deploy 300 cops to safeguard weekend marathon

A sandy beach in Quy Nhon, where VnExpress Marathon will take place this Sunday. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The VnExpress Marathon 2019 will be held this Sunday, taking more than 5,000 local and foreign runners through the most picturesque scenery in Quy Nhon, capital of Binh Dinh Province.

Binh Dinh's police officers said that the marathon is a big and important event, and thus they will deploy their best security forces to safeguard it.

Around 100 traffic cops will join 200 officers from special forces and firefighting units to ensure safety for runners attending the marathon.

Traffic police will be present to help with street closures. Road users are advised to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

From noon Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday, private vehicles will have restricted access to some roads near Nguyen Tat Thanh Square, including parts of Nguyen Tat Thanh Street from Nguyen Hue to Ngo May, segments of Xuan Dieu Street, Nguyen Thiep Street and the section connecting Nguyen Tat Thanh and Nguyen Hue streets.

The section from Nguyen Thiep to the end of Xuan Dieu streets will be closed to all vehicles from 3:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

From 3.30 a.m. to 6 a.m., vehicles will be not allowed into Le Loi Street from Xuan Dieu to the roundabout of Nguyen Hue and Le Loi Streets; and from the roundabout of Nguyen Hue and Le Loi Streets to Le Hong Phong Street.

The section of Le Hong Phong Street from Nguyen Hue to the roundabout of Quang Trung Flower Park and the section of Ly Thuong Kiet Street from the roundabout of Quang Trung to Nguyen Tat Thanh Street will be offlimits to all vehicles from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

From 3 a.m. to 11 a.m., traffic will be blocked around the area of extended Nguyen Tat Thanh Street from Nguyen Hue through the roundabout of Ly Thuong Kiet-Nguyen Tat Thanh-Nguyen Thai Hoc to the intersection of Dong Da. Vehicles cannot use the right lane from Nguyen Hue, Tran Hung Dao to Dong Da during the period.

The intersection of Dong Da and Vo Nguyen Giap at the section from the intersection of Dong Da through Thi Nai Bridge will also be banned for traffic from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m.

VnExpress Marathon 2019 will have four distances: full marathon (42 kilometers), half marathon (21 kilometers), 10 kilometers and five kilometers. When registration for the run closed on May 15, nearly 5,100 runners had signed up, including around 100 foreigners.

It’s the only marathon in Vietnam that sets the course through the 2.5-km Thi Nai sea overpass.

In March, its running track received the International Measurement certificate from the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), which is valid for five years.

Runners can use their record in VnExpress Marathon to sign up for bigger events like Boston Marathon, Chicago Marathon or New York City Marathon.

VM 2019 will have 50 prizes worth $30,150 including the first prize of $3,200 each for the full marathon male and female categories.

This is also a charity run. Organizers will donate 10 percent of the ticket sales proceeds to VnExpress’ Hope Foundation, which works to improve learning facilities for disadvantaged students.

The marathon’s goal is also to spread the sporting spirit and strengthen the sense of community.