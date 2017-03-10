VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam's PM says ready to visit US to promote ties

By Reuters/My Pham   March 10, 2017 | 03:20 pm GMT+7

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hopes to work with President Trump's new administration, particularly over trade.

Vietnam would have been one of the top potential beneficiaries of the Trans Pacific Partnership free trade agreement cancelled by U.S. President Trump, but it has also been building links with the U.S. amid a maritime dispute with China.

"Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said he is ready to visit the U.S. to promote Vietnam-U.S. ties," the Vietnamese government said on its official Facebook page on Friday.

Phuc also expressed his wish for the United States to continue being Vietnam's leading trade partner.

Former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung visited the United States in February 2016 to attend a U.S.-ASEAN summit, but the last official state visit was in 2008.

In a telephone call shortly after his election last year, Trump told Phuc he wanted to further strengthen fast-warming ties between the two countries.

Vietnam advanced ties with the United States to a new level under former U.S. President Barack Obama, keen on the United States maintaining its security presence in Asia in the face of territorial claims by neighbouring China.

China claims most of the South China Sea, while Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei claim parts of the sea that commands strategic shipping lanes and has rich fishing grounds along with oil and gas deposits.

Washington lifted a U.S. lethal arms embargo on Vietnam last May, allowing closer defence links and joint military exercises.

Related news:

> In Facebook, young Vietnamese see an ally

> Anticipation builds for Vietnam's APEC meeting as Trump invited to join world leaders

> Vietnam is committed to reforms with or without Pacific trade deal

Tags: Vietnam U.S. Donald Trump
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top