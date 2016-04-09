VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam's parliament passes new International Treaties Law

By An Hong   April 9, 2016 | 12:57 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s National Assembly or parliament has signed the revised bill on Signing, Joining and Implementing International Treaties into law today.

The Law on Signing, Joining and Implementing International Treaties or International Treaties Law affirms Vietnam’s strict commitment to agreements that it has signed with other countries, international organizations, and foreign parties.

The new law has nine chapters with 90 articles. Lawmakers have retained 10 articles, erased 24, amended 73 and written 20 new ones.

The law also reflects Vietnam’s viewpoint of attaching greater importance to international cooperation, especially after the Southeast Asia country has joined several economic agreements, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) - an ambitious trade pact among 12 economies.

The International Treaties Law, which first came into effect on Jan 1, 2006, has been subjected to revisions to better align with Vietnam’s 2013 amendments to the Constitution.

Tags: International Treaties Law National Assembly revised law law enactment TPP Constitution
 
Read more
HCM City police disguised as manual workers raid casino at Taiwanese company

HCM City police disguised as manual workers raid casino at Taiwanese company

Vietnam has the youngest ever state bank governor

Vietnam has the youngest ever state bank governor

Vietnam approves land use plan for 2016-2020: less land for rice

Vietnam approves land use plan for 2016-2020: less land for rice

Lawmakers enact Vietnam – U.S. visa agreement

Lawmakers enact Vietnam – U.S. visa agreement

Da Nang official urges food safety inspectors to get creative

Da Nang official urges food safety inspectors to get creative

The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet

The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet

National Assembly to finalize government reshuffle today

National Assembly to finalize government reshuffle today

People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

 
go to top