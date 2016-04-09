Vietnam's parliament passes new International Treaties Law

The Law on Signing, Joining and Implementing International Treaties or International Treaties Law affirms Vietnam’s strict commitment to agreements that it has signed with other countries, international organizations, and foreign parties.

The new law has nine chapters with 90 articles. Lawmakers have retained 10 articles, erased 24, amended 73 and written 20 new ones.

The law also reflects Vietnam’s viewpoint of attaching greater importance to international cooperation, especially after the Southeast Asia country has joined several economic agreements, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) - an ambitious trade pact among 12 economies.

The International Treaties Law, which first came into effect on Jan 1, 2006, has been subjected to revisions to better align with Vietnam’s 2013 amendments to the Constitution.