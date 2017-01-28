VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam’s notorious internet cable AAG finally back up to full speed

By VnExpress   January 28, 2017 | 04:43 pm GMT+7

Out of the three undersea internet cables that crashed in January, one still remains adrift.

The repair work on the notorious Asia America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable system was completed on Thursday, Vietnamplus reported, quoting service provider CMC Telecom.

The same day, another service provider VNPT Telecom confirmed that the rupture-prone AAG is back up to 100 percent of its capacity, just in time before the Lunar New Year holiday.

In early January, the AAG and two other internet cables, the Intra Asia (IA) and the newly launched Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), all experienced problems and were subsequently shut down.

The APG was fully recovered on January 23 while the IA is expected to be fixed by February 5.

The AAG is well known to internet users in Vietnam for its frequent ruptures, which even inspired internet memes blaming the issues on "sharks."

In 2016 alone, it ruptured three times – in March, June and August – heavily affecting outbound traffic.

Vietnam has five submarine cable systems. The AAG was connected in November 2009 with a length of over 20,000 kilometers and a design capacity of 2 terabit/second, directly connecting Southeast Asia with America.

The latest addition is the recently broken and now fixed APG Submarine Cable. It began operations in late December and was officially launched on January 3. The cable cost $450 million and has a design capacity of more than 54 Tbps.

In addition to submarine cable systems, Vietnam has a land-based system with a capacity of 120 gigabit/second that goes through China, and there are plans to build another one.

Related news:

Did you feel it? New undersea cable boosts Vietnam's internet speed

Vietnam’s notorious internet cable leaves surfers adrift at sea

Tags: internet AAG under sea cable
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top