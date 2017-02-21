Vietnam's north-south rail link reopens after fatal collision

|
On Monday afternoon, a north-south train collided with a truck in central Vietnam, killing three people and injuring another four. The local authorities have sent in 80 workers and three 100-ton cranes to clear the site.
The task involves removing three cars stuck on the track and repairing the damaged track.
Workers use crowbars to fix the line.
A worker gets under the train to connect the cable with the carriage.
At night, the first car was removed.
Work has been non-stop between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the two remaining cars have been removed.
A man shows signs of exhaustion after hours of work. At 10:30 a.m., the track has been fixed.
The collision took place at a pedestrian crossing, where automatic alarms or warning signs were absent.
The Vietnam Railway Company estimated there are nearly 5,800 level crossing points across the country, of which only 25 percent have guards stationed or equipped with barriers and warning devices.
Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh
