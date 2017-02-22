Vietnam’s normal internet speed to return by late March

Work to fix Vietnam’s notorious undersea internet cable will be completed by the end of March, the Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday.

The first welding will start March 25 and finish two days after, the news agency quoted a representative from an Internet service provider as saying.

On February 18, the Asia America Gateway (AAG) disrupted for the second time this year, following a breakdown in early January and three times in 2016.

But local internet providers said the incident didn’t take heavy toll on their customers.

The military-run Viettel, one of the key suppliers, had upgraded the interconnection capacity on the newly launched cable Asia Pacific Gateway while the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group said it mainly provided internet services through another three cables.

Vietnam has five submarine cable systems. The AAG was connected in November 2009 with a length of over 20,000 kilometers (12,400 miles) and a design capacity of 2 terabit/second, directly linking Southeast Asia with America.

The country also has a land-based system with a capacity of 120 gigabit/second that goes through China, and there are plans to build another one.

Related news:

> Vietnam’s notorious undersea internet cable ruptures again

> Vietnam’s new undersea internet cable back up to speed following repairs