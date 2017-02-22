VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam’s normal internet speed to return by late March

By VnExpress   February 22, 2017 | 07:09 pm GMT+7

Internet service providers said the incident did not affect internet users much.

Work to fix Vietnam’s notorious undersea internet cable will be completed by the end of March, the Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday.

The first welding will start March 25 and finish two days after, the news agency quoted a representative from an Internet service provider as saying.

On February 18, the Asia America Gateway (AAG) disrupted for the second time this year, following a breakdown in early January and three times in 2016.

But local internet providers said the incident didn’t take heavy toll on their customers.

The military-run Viettel, one of the key suppliers, had upgraded the interconnection capacity on the newly launched cable Asia Pacific Gateway while the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group said it mainly provided internet services through another three cables.

Vietnam has five submarine cable systems. The AAG was connected in November 2009 with a length of over 20,000 kilometers (12,400 miles) and a design capacity of 2 terabit/second, directly linking Southeast Asia with America.

The country also has a land-based system with a capacity of 120 gigabit/second that goes through China, and there are plans to build another one.

Related news:

Vietnam’s notorious undersea internet cable ruptures again

Vietnam’s new undersea internet cable back up to speed following repairs

Tags: internet internet speed AAG
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top