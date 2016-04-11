VnExpress International
Vietnam’s new PM to participate at G7 Summit in Japan

By Khanh Lynh, Thanh Van   April 11, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc confirmed he will attend the G7 Summit in Japan late this May during a reception hosted by Japanese Ambassador Fukuda Hiroshi, according to Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam's newly elected PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Photo: Giang Huy

The G7 Summit will be happening late this May in Japan with the participation of U.S. President Barack Obama and leaders from the U.K., Canada, France, Germany and Italy.

“Vietnam will do its best to improve its relationship with Japan in all sectors. Both countries will strengthen communication, cooperation and mutual support at regional as well as international forums for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world,” said the PM.

The 42nd G7 Summit will be held in Mie prefecture, Japan. The summit will be a chance for members to address problems concerning the global economy and trade, foreign policy, climate change and energy, development, infrastructure investment, health and issues surrounding women. Vietnam is a guest invitee to this year’s G7 summit.

Tags: G7 summit Nguyen Xuan Phuc Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
 
