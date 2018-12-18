Vietnam’s magnificent six in AFF Cup 2018 team

The team has eleven starters, a coach and seven substitutes. In a tribute to the newly-crowned champions of AFF Cup 2018, Fox Sports has stuck to the 3-4-3 formation that was used by Vietnam in all of their games in the tournament.

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam divers to block a shot. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

The first Vietnamese name on the list is Dang Van Lam, chosen for the goalkeeper position.

Although Malaysia’s Farizal Marlias was another candidate with his ‘sweeper-keeper’ ability, the site said, "Van Lam was happy to keep things simple and impressed with his shot-stopping, aerial prowess and dominance in the box."

Que Ngoc Hai, the leader of Vietnam's defense in AFF Cup 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Among three centre backs in the team, Vietnam’s Que Ngoc Hai was selected as an exemplary leader who was calm and composed in defense.

Right wing back Doan Van Hau has established himself as a key player for Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

For the right wing back position, 19-year-old Doan Van Hau has no match.

"At the tender age of 19, Doan Van Hau has already established himself as a key player for Vietnam and looks to have an exceedingly bright future," the site said.

Nguyen Quang Hai, MVP of the tournament. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

On the offensive side, it picked Nguyen Quang Hai for the attacking midfielder position. He was also the MVP of the tournament, having played every single minute of all eight matches for Vietnam.

"Following in the footsteps of a similar skillful, left-footed playmaker, there was no better choice than Nguyen Quang Hai for the tournament’s Most Valuable Player."

Nguyen Anh Duc, the top scorer for Vietnam in the tournament. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

The last Vietnamese player on the list is striker Nguyen Anh Duc, who scored the most goals for Vietnam in the tournament. Fox Sports called him "Vietnam’s man for the big occasion."

Four goals may not seem like the greatest of hauls from an out-and-out striker, but Nguyen Anh Duc was able to strike when it mattered most, it appraised.

Head coach Park Hang-seo, who lead Vietnam to the AFF Cup 2018 championship. Photo by Duc Dong/VnExpress.

The Fox Sports experts chose Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo, who has had an "amazing" 12 months in charge of Vietnam, as the coach for the tournament team.

"The South Korean has revolutionized Vietnamese football but is also unafraid to blood youngsters on the biggest stage, and has had his faith fully repaid."

Six other players on the list are from Thailand and Malaysia.

On the substitutes list, there are three more Vietnamese players: Tran Dinh Trong, Nguyen Trong Hoang and Nguyen Cong Phuong.

Vietnam will play their next big tournament in the UAE, the AFC Asian Cup, in January 2019. Vietnam has been drawn to face Iran, Iraq and Yemen in the group stage.