Vietnam’s longest sea bridge to open to traffic this May

By Giang Chinh   January 7, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
The Tan Vu-Lach Huyen Bridge is the longest sea bridge in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress

After three years of construction, the $530-million bridge in the port city of Hai Phong is almost ready to serve locals and tourists.

The northern port city of Hai Phong is set to open the country’s longest cross-sea bridge in May.

The Tan Vu-Lach Huyen Bridge is 4.9 kilometers long, linking Cat Hai Island and the city’s eastern port Dinh Vu.

The bridge, which is 16 meters wide with six lanes, costs nearly VND12 trillion ($530 million) to build.

The immense structure is supported by nearly a hundred concrete pillars.

The city authorities said the bridge was completed on Friday and would be opened to traffic in May, giving locals and tourists another option apart from waterway transport.

It took three years to build the bridge. The Vietnamese government secured funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the project.

