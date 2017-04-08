VnExpress International
Vietnam's internet speed resumes after AAG cable finally fixed

By VnExpress   April 8, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7

After 49 days, repairs to the accident-prone undersea cable have been completed.

The America Asia Gateway (AAG) undersea cable has been restored completely and Vietnam's internet service providers are monitoring its stability, VietnamPlus quoted service provider VNPT Vinaphone as saying.

Repairs to the cable were completed by 3 p.m. on April 6, with all remaining work finished by 8 a.m. the following day.

The AAG faced its second rupture this year on February 18, with a problem reported on the section between Vietnam and Hong Kong, triggering a traffic slowdown. Repairs had originally been expected to be completed by the end of March but delays had emerged since.

Repairs to the remaining ruptured cable, Intra Asia, are still underway.

Connected in November 2009, the $560-million AAG with a design capacity of 2 terabit/second accounts for more than 60 percent of the country’s international internet traffic.

With a length of over 20,000 kilometers (12,420 miles), the cable connects Southeast Asia and the U.S., passing through Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Vietnam has five submarine cable systems and a 120 gigabit/second land-based channel that goes through China. There are currently plans to build another one.

Tags: internet cable AAG Vietnam
 
