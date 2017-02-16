Vietnam's gaming industry makes history with PlayStation release

The first ever Vietnamese-developed video game to be available on the PlayStation 4 has been launched by Sony.

Toy Odyssey: The Lost and The Found, produced by developer Hiker Games, was released on the PlayStation 4 on February 14.

“We believe the launch of the game will promote Vietnam's gaming industry to international players," said Vu Phuong, project leader of Toy Odyssey.

Toy Odyssey is fundamentally an action-adventure platformer, where players spend the night exploring a randomly-generated house, defeating bad guys in each of the unique rooms and then going up against the final boss.

The game has been available on Microsoft’s digital distribution platform Xbox Market and multi-player platform Steam since September last year, and has received positive feedback from foreign gaming communities.

It’s retailing at $14.99 in the PlayStation Store and $13.49 on the other platforms.

In addition to its PlayStation 4 premiere, Toy Odyssey will be featured at this year’s Game Developers Conference (February 27 to March 3), an Art Boss showcase that aims to highlight all forms of artwork created during game production around the world.

