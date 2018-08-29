Vietnam’s dream of final debut at Asiad ends in 1-3 defeat to South Korea

Still, legions of fans were proud of their team’s performance at the historic semifinal match and gave them a standing ovation at the Pakansari Stadium in Indonesia.

The team will vie next for the bronze medal on Saturday. It is the farthest Vietnam has gone in the history of Asian Games.

Vietnam’s dream of final debut at Asiad ends in 1-3 defeat to South Korea This video is not available in your country due to copyright restrictions! Việt Nam - Hàn Quốc

Game's over!

The second half had five extra minutes.

Vietnam received another yellow in 89'.

Vietnam's Nguyen Quang Hai tried his luck with a shot from outside the box in 86', but did not succeed.

In 82', Vietnam took a corner but the shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

South Korea received another yellow in 82'.

In 76', Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Duc had a missed header, right before he was subbed by Nguyen Cong Phuong, a main striker.

Vietnam scored in 70'!

Vietnam’s dream of final debut at Asiad ends in 1-3 defeat to South Korea Việt Nam rút ngắn tỷ số còn 1-3

With nothing to lose, Vietnam began to go all out, and were duly rewarded in the 70th minute. A wonderful free kick saw Tran Minh Vuong achieve the distinction of scoring in his very first Asian Games match.

Tran Minh Vuong reacts after his successful free kick. Photo by Duc Dong

Fans react to Vietnam's goal as they watch the game under the rain in Saigon. Photo by Huu Khoa

South Korea received another yellow in 69' for a foal.

Korea received a yellow card in 62' for buying time, after Vietnam got one in 58'.

South Korea scored again. Vietnam’s fortunes dimmed further as Lee Seung-woo made it 3-0 from a tap in in 55'.

Vietnam’s dream of final debut at Asiad ends in 1-3 defeat to South Korea Lee Seung-woo nâng tỷ số lên 3-0

In 48', Vietnam had a volley towards South Korean goalkeeper but the ball went over the bar.

Vietnam’s dream of final debut at Asiad ends in 1-3 defeat to South Korea Bóng vọt xà ngang

The teams have come back for the second half.

The first half closed after two extra minutes, with two goals for South Korea.

In 40', Vietnam had a missed shot:

Vietnam's missed shot in 40'. Photo by Duc Dong

Vietnamese players are still playing a steady game after losing two goals.

A shot saved by Vietnamese midfielders. Photo by Duc Dong

South Korea scored second goal in 28'!

The defending champions went further ahead in the 28th minute courtesy a chip shot by Hwang Ui-Jo, who scored his 9th goal of the Asian Games.

Vietnam’s dream of final debut at Asiad ends in 1-3 defeat to South Korea Tỷ số là 2-0 cho Hàn Quốc

South Korea celebrates their second goal. Photo by Duc Dong

In Saigon, a Vietnamese fan cries after South Korea scored the second goal. Photo by Huu Khoa

In 26', Vietnam had a close shot but the player was flagged for being in an offside position:

Vietnam’s dream of final debut at Asiad ends in 1-3 defeat to South Korea Xuân Mạnh thổi việt vị

Vietnam has a close shot, yet from an offside position. Photo by Duc Dong

In 20', South Korea struck a free-kick saved by the goalkeeper.

South Korea scored!

South Korea took no time in taking an early lead, as Lee Seungwoo, wearing jersey 17, found the net with a left footer just 7 minutes into the game.

Vietnam’s dream of final debut at Asiad ends in 1-3 defeat to South Korea Tỷ số là 1-0 cho Hàn Quốc

It was the first goal scored against Vietnam at Asian Games 2018.

On Nguyen Hue walking street in Saigon, fans react as South Korea score their first goal of the game. Photo by Huu Khoa

Vietnam entered the game in red with two forwards for the first half, and South Korea in white, with four.

Both teams have put in a lot of fight early into the game. Photo by Duc Dong

VIETNAM 1-3 SOUTH KOREA KOR- Left footer by Lee Seungwoo - 7' KOR- Chip shot by Hwang Ui Jo - 28' KOR - Lee Seung-woo - 55' VIE - Free kick by Tran Minh Vuong - 70' Vietnam Team Stats South Korea 11 Shots 5 3 Shots on goal 5 51% Possession 49% 4 Corners 1 16 Fouls 12 2 Yellow cards 3 0 Red cards 0

Vietnam advanced to its first semifinal of the Asian Games after defeating Syria with a late goal on Monday. Nguyen Van Toan came off the bench to score the winning goal for Vietnam in 108th minute in extra time.

The victory sparked wild celebrations as well as a rush to book tours to watch the semifinal live in Indonesia.

Around 3,000 Vietnam fans are there to cheer for their team this afternoon.

Vietnamese fans creates a red ocean on the stand of Pakansari Stadium.

Vietnamese fans at the stadium, hanging a banner predicting a 1-0 win for Vietnam. Photo by Dong Huyen

The Vietnam women’s volleyball team has come to the stadium to cheer for the men’s football team. Photo by VnExpress

Back in Vietnam, the spirit is super high. In Saigon, streets are bustling with people selling and buying national flags, t-shirts, banners and other paraphernalia.

Fans wait to watch the game at Nguyen Hue walking street in downtown Saigon. Photo by Huu Khoa

In Hanoi, many companies have let their employees off early this afternoon to go out and enjoy a public football-watching session. Several schools in the country have done the same.

The other semifinal will be played by Japan and U.A.E at 7:30 p.m. The gold and bronze medal matches will be played on September 1.