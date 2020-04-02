Vietnam's Covid-19 tally up by four to 222

"Patient 219" is a 59-year-old woman from Hung Yen Province in northern Vietnam. She took care of a patient at the Department of Neurology at Bach Mai, staying in the same room with "Patient 133" on March 16. "Patient 133," a 66-year-old woman from the northern province of Lai Chau, was confirmed positive on March 24 after getting a heart ailment treated at the Bach Mai Hospital for three weeks.

On March 25, when learning that there has been one confirmed Covid-19 case at the neurology department, "Patient 219" immediately came to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District for checking. The test arrived as positive, and she was admitted for treatment at the hospital.

This latest case raises the number of infections associated with the Bach Mai Hospital, now the nation’s largest infection hotspot, to at least 40; 26 of them are employees of Truong Sinh Company, the food and logistic services provider to Bach Mai, one of the largest public hospitals in the country.

The remaining three cases recorded by Thursday morning are Vietnamese returning from abroad who had been quarantined upon arrival.

"Patient 220" is a 20-year-old man returning from France on March 17. He was sent to a quarantine camp in Hanoi’s Thach That District before starting to have Covid-19 symptoms of fever and cough on March 22.

"Patient 221" is 24, a student in Canada. She went back to Vietnam on March 24 on a flight transiting in Taipei, and has been quarantined at an army facility in the northern province of Vinh Phuc. Her test came out as positive on March 30.

"Patient 222" is a 28-year-old woman in Phuc Loi Commune, Long Bien District of Hanoi. She lives and works and the U.S. She flew home on March 20 and also tested positive on March 30.

Of the 222 cases of new coronavirus infection confirmed in Vietnam until now, 64 have been discharged from hospitals.

Vietnam declared Covid-19 a national epidemic Wednesday afternoon, as infections have been recorded in 25 out of 63 cities and provinces.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 203 countries and territories, claiming over 47,000 lives.