Vietnam’s Covid-19 suspects lowest in three weeks

By Le An   April 15, 2020 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
A woman has her body temperature checked in Hanoi's Ha Loi Village, April 9, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

There were 1,659 Covid-19 suspects quarantined in Vietnamese hospitals as of Wednesday morning, the lowest figure in 20 days.

The Health Ministry confirmed this was the first time after nearly three weeks that the number of people classified as potential carriers of the Covid-19 virus in Vietnam dropped below 2,000.

On April 1, Vietnam had recorded 4,617 such suspects, the highest number since the Covid-19 epidemic broke out in the country in late January.

Those deemed Covid-19 suspects are people who’ve come into close contact with patients or have returned from outbreak areas, and have shown symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath.

Vietnam is still monitoring the health of more than 67,000 people who’d come into contact with infected patients or entered the country from outbreak hit areas. Of these, more than 54,000 people are isolated at home since they have determinant factors but not associated symptoms and are yet to be diagnosed as having the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, Hanoi had recorded 129 Covid-19 cases and discharged 76 after treatment. Over 900 people are being quarantined at centralized facilities while 19,000 others are being monitored in the capital city.

HCMC has recorded 54 positive cases so far and 45 have been cured. More than 207 people are in quarantine camps and 124 are quarantined at home in the southern metropolis.

Both cities have proposed the government to extend the social distancing campaign, which will end Wednesday night, for two more weeks until April 30.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 infection count was 267 as of Wednesday morning. Of these, 98 are active while the remaining 169 have been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed over 126,000 lives as it hit 210 countries and territories.

Tags: Covid-19 suspects Vietnam global pandemic social distancing campaign Ha Loi Village HCMC coronavirus cases
 
