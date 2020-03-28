Vietnam's Covid-19 suspect tally tops 3,000

Of these cases, 228 were among people placed under quarantine Friday while the remaining 2,987 had already been under quarantine from previous days, according to the Vietnam Public Health Emergency Operations Center.

People are suspected to be infected when they have symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath and have come from outbreak areas or have had direct contact with returnees from stricken areas.

In total, Vietnam has placed over 75,000 people under medical monitoring after they entered the country from outbreak-hit areas or been in close contact with returnees from stricken areas.

Of these, more than 38,000 are being quarantined at home as they have epidemiological factors but are yet to display Covid-19 infection symptoms such as coughing, fever or shortness of breath.

In recent days, a total of eight Covid-19 cases have been linked to Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital, prompting the city's authorities to review nearly 1,600 people who had visited or received treatment at the hospital from March 15-25. All of them will be tested for the virus, placed in quarantine and have their health monitored. The Health Ministry has listed Bach Mai Hospital as an infection risk zone and asked other hospitals to limit the transfer of patients to it.

The ministry has also requested that all passengers on 28 flights confirmed to have carried Covid-19 patients to contact local disease control centers immediately for health monitoring instructions so as to reduce the risk of spreading the infection.

Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals except for those carrying official passports.

The country detected six new Covid-19 cases on Saturday morning, raising the country's tally to 169, including 20 who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The two major cities of Hanoi and Saigon are the most affected by the epidemic with 58 and 34 active cases respectively.

Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 199 countries and territories, claiming over 27,000 lives.