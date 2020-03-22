Vietnam's Covid-19 patient tally rises to 113

A doctor puts on protective gears at the HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases, March 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Of the new patients, one is quarantined in HCMC, six in the Mekong Delta and seven in Hanoi.

With the additions, Vietnam has recorded 19 new infections on Sunday, the highest number in a day since the Covid-19 broke out in the country in late January.

"Patient 100" is a 55 year-old man living in District 8, Ho Chi Minh City. He has a history of diabetes and arthritic. He returned to Vietnam from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on AirAsia’s flight AK524 on March 3 and was self-quarantined at home. From March 4 to 17, he went to pray five times a day at the Jamiul Anwar Mosque in District 8.

On March 18, he still showed no symptoms but his samples were taken by District 8 medical center because he was among people who participated in a Muslim ceremony in Malaysia, from which hundreds of participants have been infected. His sample was confirmed Covid-19 positive by HCMC’s Pasteur Institution on Sunday. He is currently in quarantine at HCMC’s Hospital of Tropical Disease.

In the quarantine zone of Dong Thap Province in the Mekong Delta, four more Covid-19 patients were detected and they were all passengers on Vietnam Airline’s flight VN50 from the U.K. to Can Tho, the delta's capital city, on March 18. All of them showed no symptoms on entry and were taken to Dong Thap’s quarantine zone. The four patients are:

- "Patient 101," a 26-year-old Vietnamese woman from Vung Tau beach town, arriving on seat 26F;

- "Patient 102," a 9-year-old girl from Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, arriving on seat 20D;

- "Patient 103," a 22-year-old man from Phu Nhuan District, HCMC, arriving on seat 12F;

- "Patient 104," a 33-year-old man from District 12, HCMC, arriving on seat 27D.

The remaining two patients are quarantined at a quarantine zone in the nearby Tra Vinh Province. They boarded flight AK575 of AirAsia from Malaysia to Can Tho on March 18. They showed no symptoms on entry and were taken to the quarantine zone after that.

"Patient 105" is a 35-year-old woman living from the Mekong Delta's An Giang Province, arriving on seat 6E. "Patient 106" is a 20-year-old woman also from An Giang, arriving on seat 6C.

They were all tested positive by HCMC’s Pasteur Institute.

Among seven Hanoi patients, six returned from Europe.

"Patient 107" is a 25-year-old Vietnamese woman who is the daughter of an infected nurse at Bach Mai Hospital in the city. The two live together in Thanh Xuan District.

"Patient 108" is a 19-year-old from Cau Giay District. He is studying in the U.K., flying home on March 18 on flight VN054.

"Patient 109" is a 42-year-old lecturer at a university in the U.K. He resides at Hoang Mai District, Hanoi, flying from the U.K. on March 15, transiting in Thailand.

"Patient 110" is 19-year-old student the U.S. He lives in Dong Da District, Hanoi. He flew from the U.S., transiting through Japan, to Vietnam on March 19.

"Patient 111" is a 25-year-old woman from the northern Nam Dinh Province who is studying in France. She returned to Vietnam on Vietnam Airlines flight VN18 on March 18.

"Patient 112" is a 30-year-old student in France from Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. On March 18, he returned to on fight VN18.

"Patient 113" is a 18-year-old student in the U.K., also from Hoan Kiem. She returned to Vietnam on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 on March 18.

By Sunday night, Vietnam has confirmed 113 Covid-19 cases, including 96 active ones diagnosed since March 6. Earlier, 17 other patients recovered and were discharged from hospital.

The world has recorded over 300,000 of infected cases and more than 13,000 deaths in this pandemic.