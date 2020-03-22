Vietnam's Covid-19 patient tally rises to 106

All the seven new patients are Vietnamese, one quarantined in HCMC and the others in the Mekong Delta.

"Patient 100" is a 55 year-old man living in District 8, Ho Chi Minh City. He has a history of diabetes and arthritic. He returned to Vietnam from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on AirAsia’s flight AK524 on March 3 and was self-quarantined at home. From March 4 to 17, he went to pray five times a day at the Jamiul Anwar Mosque in District 8.

On March 18, he still showed no symptoms but his samples were taken by District 8 medical center because he was among people who participated in a Muslim ceremony in Malaysia, from which hundreds of participants have been infected. His sample was confirmed Covid-19 positive by HCMC’s Pasteur Institution on Sunday. He is currently in quarantine at HCMC’s Hospital of Tropical Disease.

In the quarantine zone of Dong Thap Province in the Mekong Delta, four more Covid-19 patients were detected and they were all passengers on Vietnam Airline’s flight VN50 from the U.K. to Can Tho, the delta's capital city, on March 18. All of them showed no symptoms on entry and were taken to Dong Thap’s quarantine zone. The four patients are:

- "Patient 101," a 26-year-old Vietnamese woman from Vung Tau beach town, arriving on seat 26F;

- "Patient 102," a 9-year-old girl from Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, arriving on seat 20D;

- "Patient 103," a 22-year-old man from Phu Nhuan District, HCMC, arriving on seat 12F;

- "Patient 104," a 33-year-old man from District 12, HCMC, arriving on seat27D.

The remaining two patients are quarantined at a quarantine zone in the nearby Tra Vinh Province. They boarded flight AK575 of AirAsia from Malaysia to Can Tho on March 18. They showed no symptoms on entry and were taken to the quarantine zone after that.

"Patient 105" is a 35-year-old woman living from the Mekong Delta's An Giang Province, arriving on seat 6E. "Patient 106" is a 20-year-old woman also from An Giang, arriving on seat 6C.

They were all tested positive by HCMC’s Pasteur Institute.

By Sunday night, Vietnam has recorded 106 Covid-19 cases, including 89 active ones diagnosed since March 6. Earlier, 17 other patients recovered and were discharged from hospital.

The world has recored over 300,000 of infected cases and more than 13,000 deaths in this pandemic.