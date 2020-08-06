VnExpress International
Vietnam's Covid-19 death toll rises to 10

By Le Nga   August 6, 2020 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
Medical workers prepare to take people from three hospitals in Da Nang City to quarantine zones, July 27, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

A 67-year-old woman died in Da Nang Wednesday afternoon, one day before tests confirmed she's infected with Covid-19, making her Vietnam’s 10th fatality of the pandemic.

The woman died of malignant myeloma, diabetes, sepsis and Covid-19, said Nguyen Truong Son, Deputy Minister of Health.

"Patient 718" was taken to the Da Nang Hospital on August 3 and was immediately quarantined as a suspected Covid-19 case.

A breathing tube was inserted and her blood was artificially filtered continuously starting August 4. She was pronounced dead in the late afternoon of August 5 after doctors failed to resuscitate her.

Results the next day confirmed that she was infected with the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday morning, another 67-year-old woman in Quang Nam Province, which borders Da Nang, also died with Covid-19.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 fatalities so far have fallen in the 53-86 age group and all of them had been suffering long-standing comorbidities including heart failure, cancer, hypertension and diabetes.

The country has recorded 718 Covid-19 cases so far and 327 of them are active.

