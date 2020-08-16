VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam’s Covid-19 death toll climbs to 24

By Le Nga   August 16, 2020 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s Covid-19 death toll climbs to 24
A medical staff arranges sample tubes for Covid-19 test in Da Nang, August 3 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

A 82-year-old woman infected with the novel coronavirus died Sunday morning, taking Vietnam’s Covid-19 death toll to 24.

"Patient 575", a resident of Da Nang City’s Thanh Khe District, died of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, severe respiratory distress and septic shock, according to the Ministry of Health.

On July 9, she showed symptoms of dizziness and vomiting and was admitted to the Da Nang Hospital, now a Covid-19 hotpot. She was discharged on July 21.

However, a day later, she was hospitalized again in a critical condition. On July 29, she had their samples taken for Covid-19 testing. Two days later, the results came back positive and she was taken to Da Nang’s Hoa Vang field hospital for further treatment.

All of Vietnam’s 24 Covid-19 deaths have been of patients suffering from various chronic diseases, with renal failure being the most common. The youngest of the victims to date was 33 and the oldest, 87.

Since the coronavirus resurfaced in the country on July 25, Vietnam has recorded 477 community infections in 15 localities, most of them linked to Da Nang.

Tags:

Covid-19 death

coronavirus

Hoa Vang field hospital

Da Nang outbreak

Vietnam

domestic infections

critically-ill patients

 
 
go to top