Vietnam’s Covid-19 death toll climbs to 24

"Patient 575", a resident of Da Nang City’s Thanh Khe District, died of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, severe respiratory distress and septic shock, according to the Ministry of Health.

On July 9, she showed symptoms of dizziness and vomiting and was admitted to the Da Nang Hospital, now a Covid-19 hotpot. She was discharged on July 21.

However, a day later, she was hospitalized again in a critical condition. On July 29, she had their samples taken for Covid-19 testing. Two days later, the results came back positive and she was taken to Da Nang’s Hoa Vang field hospital for further treatment.

All of Vietnam’s 24 Covid-19 deaths have been of patients suffering from various chronic diseases, with renal failure being the most common. The youngest of the victims to date was 33 and the oldest, 87.

Since the coronavirus resurfaced in the country on July 25, Vietnam has recorded 477 community infections in 15 localities, most of them linked to Da Nang.