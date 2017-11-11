Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival

A Boeing aircraft serving Donald Trump's trip at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

Hanoi has beefed up security at Noi Bai International Airport and major streets to preprare to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump, who is paying his first state visit to Vietnam this weekend.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Da Nang, 800 kilometers (500 miles) to the south.

Vietnam is the fourth leg of Trump’s 12-day Asia trip between November 3-14, the longest trip to the region by an American president in more than a quarter century.

Trump has visited Japan, South Korea, China, and will later head to the Philippines, where he will attend a dinner for the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and then celebrate the 40th anniversary of the U.S.-ASEAN the following day.

The U.S. has sent bomb squad officers and sniffing dogs to inspect logistic preparations at Noi Bai airport for his Hanoi entrance.

Many Boeing aircraft serving the presidential trip have also arrived in Hanoi over the past few days.

Security forces from the Northern Airports Authority, which manages Noi Bai, have been working on with 1,200 American agents on protective measures.

A representative from the agency said Trump’s Air Force One will be given an exclusive runway and parking space.

Travelers to and from the airport will be subject to stricter security checks over the period, the source said.

Vietnamese police officers will also be guarding Vo Nguyen Giap and Vo Van Kiet streets outside the airport until the end of Sunday when Trump will have wrapped up his visit.

Across Hanoi downtown, which welcomed the then President Barack Obama in May last year, the anxiety is also high.

The city has set up a combat center in the central district of Hoan Kiem, with armed soldiers stationed on many streets. Military soldiers and bomb squad officers have been guarding on Hai Ba Trung, Ngo Quyen and Trang Tien streets in Hoan Kiem from Saturday morning.

Bushes and power substations are carefully checked.

All traffic police officers in Hanoi have been assigned to make sure the Trump entourage has a safe and smooth ride to their hotel in the city center. Many crossroads will be cordoned off.

A command base for the security mission.

An ambulance car, police and soldiers are on the ready.

Armed police officers on the sidewalk.