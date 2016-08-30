VnExpress International
Vietnam’s biggest central city bans Pokemon Go at public offices

By Nguyen Dong   August 30, 2016 | 06:37 am GMT+7

Da Nang's public servants can no longer catch Pokemon at work

The municipal government of Da Nang, the biggest city in central Vietnam, has followed other locations to prohibit local public servants from playing Pokemon Go at their offices due to security concerns.

In a letter signed by the city’s Vice Chairman Dang Viet Dung, the local government also bans the public servants from using their work email to register the game and exchange information about it.

He asked Pokemon hunters to keep away from religious, historic sites, government agencies, security and defense prohibited locations in the city. They were also warned not to play the game while driving or in potentially dangerous places.

vietnams-biggest-central-city-bans-pokemon-go-at-public-offices

Several young people in Da Nang playing Pokemon Go. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

The same ban in August was imposed on police in Thanh Ha District in the central province of Ha Tinh and all soldiers and military officers in the central province of Binh Dinh.

Earlier this month, a senior official at the Ministry of Communication and Information said government staff will contact the software developer of Pokemon Go and request that it remove Pokestops from religious and historic sites and other sensitive locations.

Pokemon Go was launched in Vietnam on August 6 and quickly became a fever, particularly among young people.

Tags: Pokemon Go Da Nang City ban Pokemon
 
