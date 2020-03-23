Vietnam's 123rd Covid-19 patient is Ben Tre province's first

March 23, 2020 alone saw 10 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

She's the first case recorded in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.

"Patient 123" lived in Sarawar state in Malaysia for about four months. On March 17, she traveled to Bandar Seri Begawa, capital of Brunei, and boarded flight BI381, seat 27K, on the same day to Tan Son Nhat airport in HCMC.

She then took a bus from Cong Tao passenger bus service to Ben Tre and self-quarantined at home.

The girl came into contact with two people at home who have not shown any symptoms. She has been tested positive for the coronavirus, the Health Ministry reported Monday evening.

On Monday alone, Vietnam has confirmed 10 coronavirus infections, including "patient 123". "Patient 122" is a 24-year-old Vietnamese woman returning from Thailand. Her swab samples were confirmed positive at the Da Nang Center for Disease Control.

The country has recorded 106 new cases since March 6, with 105 still under treatment and one recovered last week. Of the active cases, 12 have tested negative either once or twice.

Many of the active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners visiting from the same regions.

Starting Sunday, in an unprecedented move, Vietnam suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 14,700 people globally, spreading to 192 countries and territories.