Vietnam rings in the New Year with fireworks

By Staff reporters   January 1, 2020 | 07:55 am GMT+7

Huge crowds congregate downtown streets in major cities to watch stunning fireworks and ring in the New Year.

SAIGON

Fireworks blow up over the Saigon sky near midnight.

Fireworks blow up over the Saigon sky near midnight.
People use their smartphones to catch the sparkling moment of fireworks lighting up the sky at Bach Dang Wharf in downtown area. 

People use their smartphones to catch the sparkling moment of fireworks lighting up the sky at Bach Dang Wharf in downtown area.
Children react when seeing fireworks displays at Saigon River and the Landmark 81, one of the highest buildings in Vietnam. 

Children react when seeing fireworks displays at Saigon River and the Landmark 81, one of the highest buildings in Vietnam. 
The fireworks show lasts for about 15 minutes.

The fireworks show lasts for about 15 minutes.
Hours before New Year's Eve, Saigon's downtown streets were heavily jammed as locals flocked to popular tourist destinations to watch fireworks performances and welcome the New Year. 

Hours before New Year's Eve, Saigon's downtown streets were heavily jammed as locals flocked to popular tourist destinations to watch fireworks performances and welcome the New Year. 
There was barely any standing room as crowds congregated on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 to attend a countdown party, featuring many famous V-pop names such as Son Tung MT-P, Soobin Hoang Son. 

There was barely any standing room as crowds congregated on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 to attend a countdown party, featuring many famous V-pop names such as Son Tung MT-P, Soobin Hoang Son. 

HANOI

Hanoians gather around the Hoan Kiem (Sworld) Lake to attend a countdown festival. For several years now, Hanoi's Countdown Festival has become one of the most anticipated events.

Hanoians gather around the Hoan Kiem (Sworld) Lake to attend a countdown festival. For several years now, Hanoi's Countdown Festival has become one of the most anticipated events.
The Hanoi Opera House, one of top tourist destinations in the capital, was flooded with holiday-goers hours ahead of New Year's Eve.

The Hanoi Opera House, one of top tourist destinations in the capital, was flooded with holiday-goers hours ahead of New Year's Eve.
A group of foreign tourists in ton-sur-ton clothes took to downtown streets in Hanoi to welcome the New Year. 

A group of foreign tourists in ton-sur-ton clothes took to downtown streets in Hanoi to welcome the New Year. 

PHAN THIET 

For the first time, Binh Thuan Province, home to the famous resort town of Phan Thiet, displayed fireworks on New Year's Eve. Thousands of people flock to the crowded Phan Thiet sea urban area to admire fireworks displays. The show lasted for 15 minutes. 

For the first time, Binh Thuan Province, home to the famous resort town of Phan Thiet, displayed fireworks on New Year's Eve. Thousands of people flock to the crowded Phan Thiet sea urban area to admire fireworks displays. The show lasted for 15 minutes. 

NHA TRANG 

Two foreign tourists drove a little girl on a motorbike and took to the street to mingle with the crowds to welcome the New Year in Nha Trang, a popular beach resort town in the central province of Khanh Hoa. 

Two foreign tourists drove a little girl on a motorbike and took to the street to mingle with the crowds to welcome the New Year in Nha Trang, a popular beach resort town in the central province of Khanh Hoa. 
While many foreign tourists gather in bars and restaurants to celebrate the New Year, Victoria (L), 35, a Russian national and her daughter Milana, 11, welcome New Year's Eve at home with traditional foods of the Russians. 

While many foreign tourists gather in bars and restaurants to celebrate the New Year, Victoria (L), 35, a Russian national and her daughter Milana, 11, welcome New Year's Eve at home with traditional foods of the Russians. 

QUANG BINH

Locals in Quang Binh, home to the UNESCO heritage site Phong Nha-Ke Bang in central Vietnam, carrying umbrellas stood in the rain at an outdoor stage to watch a music program to welcome the New Year.  

Locals in Quang Binh, home to the UNESCO heritage site Phong Nha-Ke Bang in central Vietnam, carrying umbrellas stood in the rain at an outdoor stage to watch a music program to welcome the New Year.  

HUE

In Hue, there was heavy rains on New Year's Eve. However, local residents still flock to downtown areas to participate in countdown events. 

In Hue, there was heavy rains on New Year's Eve. However, local residents still flock to downtown areas to participate in countdown events. 
Tags: fireworks New Year's Eve Hanoi HCMC Vietnam 2020 huge crowds heavy rains
 
