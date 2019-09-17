Vietnam returns US soldiers' remains

U.S. soldiers perform a ceremony to repatriate a set of U.S. soldier remains home from Da Nang airport in central Vietnam, September 17, 2019. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Consulate General in HCMC.

The 151st repatriation ceremony of the remains of U.S. soldiers was held at Da Nang International Airport in central Vietnam.

A Tuesday press release from the U.S. Consulate General’s office in Ho Chi Minh City said that the remains, returned to the U.S. by the Vietnamese government, would be further examined at the laboratory of the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Hawaii.

The remains were recovered from the 136th joint field activity between the two countries, in which about 80 Americans and over 200 Vietnamese worked together on recovery sites in Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue provinces in central Vietnam, the release said.

The search for the remains of U.S. soldiers missing from the Vietnam War is an ongoing humanitarian activity by the two countries.

Vietnam and the U.S. commemorated the 30th anniversary of joint field activities last year.