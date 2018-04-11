Vietnam resort told to tear down fence blocking fishing village from the sea

The main investor in a so-called ecotourism project in Vietnam's central city of Da Nang has been ordered to pull down sections of a long metal fence that has been denying residents of Nam O Village access to the sea and in turn their livelihoods.

“The city has directed the municipal construction agency and the investor to adjust their plans so that public space by the sea is reopened to locals near Nam O Village,” city chairman Huynh Duc Tho told a meeting with local media on Tuesday.

A group of girls walk pass the 3-km metal fence that's blocking locals from access to the coach near Nam O fishing village. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

Locals of the 700-year-old sea-bound Nam O Village to the northwest of Da Nang have been completely separated from the sea since May 2017 by a three-kilometer (1.15-mile) metal fence with barbed wire that was erected for an ecotourism project named Lancaster Nam O Resort.

Nam O is one of Vietnam’s oldest and most famous fish sauce-making villages, and has long been known for its serene, moss-covered rocky seashore.

In the name of the ecotourism project, 500 fishing households have already been relocated in accordance with a deal struck between Da Nang authorities and the investor in 2008.

Truong Quang Nghia, head of the city's Communist Party unit, said on Tuesday that the city has failed to “listen to the desires of local residents” and that “the story of Nam O has made headlines across the country but the city has not done anything about it.”

The resort has been gradually wiping out villages such as Nam O, and now "locals are waking up to metal fences instead of the vast sea," he said.

The Lancaster Nam O Resort project has changed investors twice and been adjusted several times, but in all cases, locals have been completely blocked off from the sea.