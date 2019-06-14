VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam rescues injured Filipino sailor off Da Nang coast

By Nguyen Dong   June 14, 2019 | 09:49 am GMT+7

A Filipino sailor has been rescued and treated at a hospital in Vietnam after he was injured Wednesday on a ship off the coast of Da Nang.

Alcarez Peter ll Alesna is treated by Vietnamese doctors on the Bulk Japan off Da Nang coast. Photo courtesy of the Da Nang Maritime Rescue Coordination Center.

Alcarez Peter ll Alesna is treated by Vietnamese doctors on the Bulk Japan off Da Nang coast. Photo courtesy of the Da Nang Maritime Rescue Coordination Center.

Alcarez Peter ll Alesna, 46, had his spine, chest and right hand severely injured in the cargo hold of Liberian ship Bulk Japan at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The details of the accident are not known yet.

As the ship did not have the resources or medical capacity to treat his wounds, the ship’s captain contacted Vietnamese authorities for help.

The SAR 274, part of the Da Nang Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, reached Bulk Japan Wednesday night along with a group of doctors. Alcarez was later stabilized and taken to the mainland for better treatment.

By early Thursday morning, he was being treated at the Da Nang General Hospital.

Last Sunday, Vietnam also rescued 22 Filipino fishermen after their boat was rammed and sunk by a Chinese vessel in the South China Sea.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Da Nang rescue Philippines Filipino injured sailor accident maritime
 
Read more
Construction ministry inspectors accused of soliciting bribes

Construction ministry inspectors accused of soliciting bribes

HCMC acts to stop African swine fever outbreak from spreading further

HCMC acts to stop African swine fever outbreak from spreading further

Workers’ well-being in the crosshairs as NA debates overtime extension

Workers’ well-being in the crosshairs as NA debates overtime extension

CEO of state-owned agro firm suspended for prolonged misconduct

CEO of state-owned agro firm suspended for prolonged misconduct

Vietnam rescues 22 Filipinos after Chinese vessel sinks boat

Vietnam rescues 22 Filipinos after Chinese vessel sinks boat

Vietnam pulls plug on public holiday proposal for War Invalids and Martyrs Day

Vietnam pulls plug on public holiday proposal for War Invalids and Martyrs Day

20 Chinese arrested by Saigon police for telephone scam

20 Chinese arrested by Saigon police for telephone scam

 
go to top