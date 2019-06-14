Vietnam rescues injured Filipino sailor off Da Nang coast

Alcarez Peter ll Alesna is treated by Vietnamese doctors on the Bulk Japan off Da Nang coast. Photo courtesy of the Da Nang Maritime Rescue Coordination Center.

Alcarez Peter ll Alesna, 46, had his spine, chest and right hand severely injured in the cargo hold of Liberian ship Bulk Japan at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The details of the accident are not known yet.

As the ship did not have the resources or medical capacity to treat his wounds, the ship’s captain contacted Vietnamese authorities for help.

The SAR 274, part of the Da Nang Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, reached Bulk Japan Wednesday night along with a group of doctors. Alcarez was later stabilized and taken to the mainland for better treatment.

By early Thursday morning, he was being treated at the Da Nang General Hospital.

Last Sunday, Vietnam also rescued 22 Filipino fishermen after their boat was rammed and sunk by a Chinese vessel in the South China Sea.