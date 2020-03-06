Vietnam requires health declaration from all arrivals

European tourists in front of the Central Post Office in HCMC, February 21, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Nam.

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control, issued the order at a meeting Friday.

The arrivals can choose to file the declaration in paper or electronic form, via the Preventive Health Department website suckhoetoandan.vn/khaiyte.

The Ministry of Health also requires those with symptoms like cough, fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue to be examined and quarantined.

Vietnam already required those arriving from mainland China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy, the worst-hit countries, to be quarantined for at least 14 days.

The Covid-19 epidemic has been spreading rapidly worldwide, affecting 89 countries and territories, with deaths reported across the world.

More than 98,000 cases have been recorded worldwide, including 3,385 deaths, most of them in mainland China, but also in Italy (148), Iran (108) and South Korea (40).

No new case has been diagnosed in Vietnam since February 13.