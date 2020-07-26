Vietnam reports two more Covid-19 community transmissions

Two medical workers at the Lien Chieu District medical center in Da Nang City holding Covid-19 test samples, July 25, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

This takes the country’s tally to 420 and the number of active cases to 55.

The latest infections also raise the number of community transmissions in the past few days to four, the first of which broke Vietnam's 99-day streak with no community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

"Patient 419" is a 17-year-old male from Quang Phu Ward, Quang Ngai Town, Quang Ngai Province.

On July 14, he visited the Da Nang Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital to take care of his brother. He returned to Quang Ngai on July 17 on the same coach as some people from the Da Nang C Hospital, the one visited by a 57-year-old man who later became "Patient 416", the first case that ended the 99-day community transmission free streak.

The Quang Ngai youth developed a fever on July 20 when he returned to the Da Nang Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital. Last Wednesday, he had taken a train from Da Nang to Quang Ngai and visited the Quang Ngai C General Hospital with fever, a mild cough and shortness of breath.

His samples were taken by the Quang Ngai Center for Disease Control on Friday and sent to the Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang. The result showed he was positive for the virus.

He is being treated at the Binh Son Medical Center, Dung Quat Industrial Park in the central province.

"Patient 420" is a 71-year-old woman from Hoa Cuong Nam Ward in Da Nang’s Hai Chau District. She had fever and chest pain on July 12 and was hospitalized at Da Nang C Hospital last Wednesday.

The hospital sent her samples to Da Nang Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday and the result came back positive. She is being treated at the same hospital.

She visited HCMC for more than two weeks from late June and authorities in the southern city has quarantined three people who had close contact with her.

Da Nang, with three cases of Covid-19 community transmission, stopped receiving tourists for 14 days starting Sunday, banned gatherings of 30 plus people and urged residents to maintain social distancing.

The central city has also closed "non-essential" services like amusement parks, beauty parlors, karaoke and massage parlors and bars.

Of Vietnam’s 420 Covid-19 cases to date, 365 have recovered after treatment. More than 11,000 people in quarantine - 220 people in hospitals and the remaining in quarantine camps or at home.