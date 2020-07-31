VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam reports second Covid-19 death

By Chi Le   July 31, 2020 | 11:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam reports second Covid-19 death
A woman walks past a residential area in Da Nang that has been cordoned off because of a Covid infection, July 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

A 61-year-old Covid-19 patient has died of serious septic shock due to serious diseases and Covid-19, the second death since the virus first emerged in Vietnam in January.

"Patient 437", a resident of Cam Le District, Da Nang City, died Friday night, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said. He had been treated for chronic kidney failure, hypertension, diabetes, atrial fibrillation and gout at the Da Nang Hospital for a long time before he was found infected with Covid-19 on July 27.

After developing breathing difficulty, he was transferred to the hospital’s Department of Urology with a diagnosis of last stage chronic kidney disease with a history of seven years of hemodialysis, hypertension, gout, atrial fibrillation, heart failure and pulmonary edema.

He’d had high fever, respiratory failure since July 9 and was treated at the hospital’s Department of Resuscitation on July 17.

On July 29, the patient had vascular failure, high blood pressure and was put on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) support.

Vietnam’s first Covid-19 fatality was "Patient 428", a 70-year- patient from central Hoi An Town with multiple co-morbidities who died Friday afternoon.

The country now has 546 Covid-19 patients. Of them, 373 have recovered.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Covid-19: Vietnam reports 16 new domestic infections, one death

Covid-19: Vietnam reports 16 new domestic infections, one death

Vietnam reports 15th Covid-19 death

Vietnam reports 15th Covid-19 death

Vietnam loses another person to Covid-19

Vietnam loses another person to Covid-19

See more

Tags:

Covid-19

death

pandemic

Vietnam

Da Nang

 

Read more

Eight sentenced to prison for planning to foment demonstration in HCMC

Eight sentenced to prison for planning to foment demonstration in HCMC

Vietnam loses one more person to Covid-19

Vietnam loses one more person to Covid-19

Da Nang reports 12 more Covid-19 patients

Da Nang reports 12 more Covid-19 patients

No Covid-19 outbreak outside Da Nang yet: advisory group

No Covid-19 outbreak outside Da Nang yet: advisory group

Vietnam confirms 37 new Covid-19 cases, mostly imported

Vietnam confirms 37 new Covid-19 cases, mostly imported

Nine arrested as Cambodia-based drug trafficking ring busted

Nine arrested as Cambodia-based drug trafficking ring busted

Gang busted for smuggling 40 Chinese into Vietnam

Gang busted for smuggling 40 Chinese into Vietnam

Vietnam scores four-gold record at International Chemistry Olympiad

Vietnam scores four-gold record at International Chemistry Olympiad

 
go to top