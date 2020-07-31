Vietnam reports second Covid-19 death

A woman walks past a residential area in Da Nang that has been cordoned off because of a Covid infection, July 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

"Patient 437", a resident of Cam Le District, Da Nang City, died Friday night, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said. He had been treated for chronic kidney failure, hypertension, diabetes, atrial fibrillation and gout at the Da Nang Hospital for a long time before he was found infected with Covid-19 on July 27.

After developing breathing difficulty, he was transferred to the hospital’s Department of Urology with a diagnosis of last stage chronic kidney disease with a history of seven years of hemodialysis, hypertension, gout, atrial fibrillation, heart failure and pulmonary edema.

He’d had high fever, respiratory failure since July 9 and was treated at the hospital’s Department of Resuscitation on July 17.

On July 29, the patient had vascular failure, high blood pressure and was put on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) support.

Vietnam’s first Covid-19 fatality was "Patient 428", a 70-year- patient from central Hoi An Town with multiple co-morbidities who died Friday afternoon.

The country now has 546 Covid-19 patients. Of them, 373 have recovered.