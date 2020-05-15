Vietnam reports one more imported case of Covid-19

VnExpress International
By Le Nga   May 15, 2020 | 06:56 pm GMT+7
Medical staff in HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases take samples for Covid-19 tests. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Vietnam confirmed one new coronavirus case Friday evening, a man who arrived from Dubai on a special flight on May 3.

"Patient 313" is a 28-year-old man from Yen Thanh District, the central province of Nghe An, who landed at Can Tho International Airport on Vietnam Airlines flight VN008 under a government repatriation program. He was in seat number 51K.

He showed no symptoms when he arrived and seemed to be in normal health, but was quarantined along with everyone else at the Bac Lieu University dormitory in the southern province of Bac Lieu.

The new case takes the number of active patients in Vietnam to 53, while 260 others have recovered, including eight on Thursday.

Vietnam now has more than 12,000 people in quarantine - 353 at hospitals, more than 8,000 at quarantine facilities and the rest at home. These are people who came from abroad or were in close contact with Covid-19 patients.

Friday marks 29 days without community transmission in the country.

The pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, killing more than 303,000 people so far.

