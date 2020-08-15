Vietnam reports one more Covid-19 death, 20 new cases

A medic takes a sample of a man in Da Nang City for Covid-19 testing, August 3, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

"Patient 699" resided in Thanh Khe District, Da Nang City, the country's biggest Covid-19 hotspot. He died of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, severe respiratory distress, septic shock, multiple organ damage caused by type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

With the latest fatality, Vietnam has recorded 23 Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic broke out in January. All of them suffered from various chronic diseases, with renal failure being the most common. The youngest was 33 and the oldest, 86.

Of the 20 people diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday evening, 11 are in Da Nang, four in Quang Nam, one in northern Hai Duong, and four repatriating from overseas and quarantined upon arrival in HCMC.

"Patients 931-933" included two men and a female, aged 14-66 in Hoi An Town of Quang Nam Province, which neighbors Da Nang. "Patient 934" was the 35-year-old daughter of "Patient 774".

"Patients 935-945", all in Da Nang, aged 19 -91, included patients, family members taking care of patients at Da Nang Hospital, a Covid-19 hub, and those previously in contact with infected patients.

"Patient 946-949", all men aged 22-57, were repatriated from the U.S.’s Guam Island on Omni Air International flight OAE423, which landed at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 4. They are being treated at the city's Cu Chi field hospital.

"Patient 950" is a 15-year-old boy in northern Hai Duong Province. He previously had contact with a 72-year-old woman, who later became "Patient 906".

Since the novel coronavirus resurfaced in the country on July 25, Vietnam has recorded 477 community infections in 15 localities, most of them linked to Da Nang.

Vietnam’s current Covid-19 count is 950, including 490 active cases.