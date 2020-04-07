Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 case on Tuesday morning

A doctor in protective gear walks inside the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on March 30, 2020, the day when the hospital discharged a batch of 27 Covid-19 patients. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Tuesday morning marked the third one in a row that the nation has had no fresh cases of Covid-19 caused by the new coronavirus. Prior to that, it has announced to have several new infections every morning since March 6.

On Monday evening, four cases were confirmed, taking the tally to 245.

Of the cases, 95 have been discharged. Another 18 are expected to leave hospitals after recovery on Tuesday.

Many of the 150 active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from abroad, mostly from Europe and the U.S., and more than 60 people are related to the two major Covid-19 hotspots in the country – the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi with at least 43 cases, and Buddha Bar & Grill in Ho Chi Minh City with at least 18 cases.

The number of new cases recorded in a day in Vietnam had fallen steadily in the past four days, from ten on March 3 to three on March 4, and then just one case on March 5 before it went clean until the night of March 6.

Tran Dac Phu, senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Health Ministry, told a meeting Monday that this is not a reason for Vietnam and its people to neglect all measures needed to be done to prevent the infection spread.

"The decrease in the number of new cases, at this point, could not tell anything yet because the incubation time has been identifying at 14 days," he said, adding that as the number of cases are falling, stronger measures should be taken to keep up the good work.

"If we’re not careful, Vietnam can see the epidemic grows out of control, just like it has been in many other places in the world right now," he said.

The country is still in a 15-day nationwide social distancing period that was started Wednesday, not allowing gatherings of more than two people and asking people not to leave their homes to contain the spread of the pandemic. The step was taken citing a crucial two-week period in the nation’s Covid-19 fight.

The government also suspended all inbound international flights and halted road transport services until April 15 to limit travel in the country of 94 million people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 75,500 people as it spread to 209 countries and territories.