Vietnam reports nine more Covid-19 cases related to Da Nang outbreak

By Le Nga   July 30, 2020 | 06:40 am GMT+7
A medical staff disinfects a house in Lien Chieu District of Da Nang City, July 25, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

Eight people in Da Nang and one in Hanoi have tested positive for the coronavirus, with four linked to the country’s largest hotspot Da Nang Hospital.

Among the eight new patients in Da Nang, numbered 451 to 458, one is a female nurse aged 36 at Da Nang Hospital in the eponymous city.

Two others, a woman aged 56 and a man aged 52, are patients at the hospital while a 65-year-old woman is a family member taking care of a patient there.

The Hanoi patient is a man 76 years of age who lives in Tay Ho District.

He traveled to Da Nang around three weeks ago. On July 21, he came to the Da Nang Hospital C for a health check for having fast heart beats. Four days later, he returned to Hanoi. On Wednesday, his samples were taken following a mass testing applied to all people who have visited Da Nang. The test turned out positive.

With the new nine patients, Vietnam has recorded 43 locally transmitted coronavirus cases since the pandemic resurfaced in the community last Saturday.

Of these, Da Nang has detected 34 cases, while others have been reported in nearby Quang Nam and Quang Ngai Provinces, the Central Highlands Dak Lak Provinces, Hanoi, and HCMC. Da Nang Hospital alone is now related to at least 28 patients.

By Thursday morning, the nation has recorded 459 cases, 90 are active after 369 have recovered.

More than 669,000 have died of Covid-19 around the world.

