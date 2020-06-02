VnExpress International
Vietnam reports five more Covid-19 recoveries

By Chi Le   June 2, 2020 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Four men at Hanoi's National Hospital for Tropical Diseases are discharged after Covid-19 treatment on June 2, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

Four Covid-19 patients in Hanoi and one in HCMC were announced free from Covid-19 Tuesday, bringing the tally of active cases in Vietnam down to 30.

The four patients in Hanoi, all male and aged between 26 and 35, were treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. They were among over 340 Vietnamese repatriated from Russia on a Vietnam Airlines flight on May 13.

A total of 34 passengers on the flight, including two attendants, were confirmed infected.

The four tested negative for the novel coronavirus at least twice, said Tran Thi Hai Ninh, head of the hospital’s Department of Internal Medicine.

The Ho Chi Minh City patient, 50, was treated at the city's Hospital for Tropical Diseases. She was among 297 Vietnamese repatriated from the UAE on a special flight May 7.

There were 17 passengers on the flight infected with Covid-19 and all have recovered. While she suffered from pneumonia and was transferred to HCMC, the other patients were treated in Bac Lieu Province near Can Tho City, where they landed.

She tested negative for the novel coronavirus three times between May 23 and 29.

Vietnam has confirmed 328 Covid-19 cases so far, and 298 have recovered.

