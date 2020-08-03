Vietnam reports another Covid-19 case linked to Da Nang outbreak

"Patient 621," 60, is a resident in Binh Son District of the central province of Quang Ngai. She took care of a sick family member at the Da Nang Hospital from July 18 to 22.

On July 31, she started coughing and running a fever. The next day her samples were taken for Covid-19 testing and the results turned out positive.

Covid-19 returned to the community on July 25 after more than three months. Since then the country has reported 174 domestic infections - 120 cases in Da Nang and the rest in eight other cities and provinces, with its neighbor Quang Nam reporting 35 cases, HCMC eight, Quang Ngai and Dak Lak three each, Hanoi two, and Thai Binh, Ha Nam and Dong Nai one each.

Six Covid-19 patients had died since Friday, including three on Sunday alone. The fatalities are aged between 53 and 86, and all suffered chronic diseases. Another 13 patients are in critical conditions.

With the latest patient added on Monday morning, Vietnam has recorded 621 Covid -19 cases, including 242 active patients after 373 have recovered.

Now more than 103,000 are in quarantine in the nation.

Worldwide, more than 692,000 Covid-19 patients have been confirmed dead.