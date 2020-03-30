VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam reports 9 more Covid-19 cases, all linked to Hanoi hospital

By Le Nga   March 30, 2020 | 06:48 am GMT+7
Vietnam reports 9 more Covid-19 cases, all linked to Hanoi hospital
The Vietnamese Army's chemical division disinfected Bach Mai Hospital after many Covid-19 infections were linked to it, March 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Nine patients linked to Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital were confirmed Monday morning, raising Vietnam's Covid-19 count to 194.

The new patients, numbering 189 to 194, aged 46, 49, 36, 23, 21, 42, are all female employees of the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and other logistic services to the hospital.

Of Vietnam's current total of 194 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 24 are associated with the Bach Mai hospital.

On the night of Saturday, personnel from the Vietnamese Army's chemical division disinfected Bach Mai Hospital after tens of Covid-19 infections were linked to it.

Earlier that day, the Bach Mai Hospital suspended admitting new patients and has been isolated. Nearly 5,000 staff and patients at the hospital have been ordered to take Covid-19 tests.

Among the patients, 28 have been recovered and 25 have been discharged from hospitals after doctors announced them free of the new coronavirus after at least two tests.

Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners coming from the same regions.

The government on Sunday decided to suspend all international flights to Vietnam and limit flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to other provinces and vice versa in the coming two weeks.

Prime Minister announced the decision at an online meeting on Covid-19 fight with leaders of five cities Hanoi, HCMC, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Can Tho.

Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers and halted all international flights from March 25.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 33,900 people in 199 countries and territories.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Hanoi locks down main hospital after eight Covid-19 infections

Hanoi locks down main hospital after eight Covid-19 infections

Only takeaways, Saigon tells eateries

Only takeaways, Saigon tells eateries

Seven Covid-19 patients in HCMC to be discharged

Seven Covid-19 patients in HCMC to be discharged

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam discharges Covid-19 patient Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus
 
Read more
Cremation capacity enquiry a Covid-19 controversy in HCMC

Cremation capacity enquiry a Covid-19 controversy in HCMC

No more than 150 infections, HCMC mayor sets Covid-19 target

No more than 150 infections, HCMC mayor sets Covid-19 target

First reporter among Vietnam's nine new Covid-19 infections

First reporter among Vietnam's nine new Covid-19 infections

HCMC discharges four Covid-19 free patients

HCMC discharges four Covid-19 free patients

HCMC extends school closure as coronavirus fight intensifies

HCMC extends school closure as coronavirus fight intensifies

Hanoi hospital disinfected after coronavirus scare

Hanoi hospital disinfected after coronavirus scare

Gather forces to stamp out Covid-19 at Hanoi hospital: Deputy PM

Gather forces to stamp out Covid-19 at Hanoi hospital: Deputy PM

Hospital related Covid-19 cases take Vietnam total to 179

Hospital related Covid-19 cases take Vietnam total to 179

 
go to top