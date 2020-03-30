Vietnam reports 9 more Covid-19 cases, all linked to Hanoi hospital

The Vietnamese Army's chemical division disinfected Bach Mai Hospital after many Covid-19 infections were linked to it, March 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The new patients, numbering 189 to 194, aged 46, 49, 36, 23, 21, 42, are all female employees of the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and other logistic services to the hospital.

Of Vietnam's current total of 194 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 24 are associated with the Bach Mai hospital.

On the night of Saturday, personnel from the Vietnamese Army's chemical division disinfected Bach Mai Hospital after tens of Covid-19 infections were linked to it.

Earlier that day, the Bach Mai Hospital suspended admitting new patients and has been isolated. Nearly 5,000 staff and patients at the hospital have been ordered to take Covid-19 tests.

Among the patients, 28 have been recovered and 25 have been discharged from hospitals after doctors announced them free of the new coronavirus after at least two tests.

Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners coming from the same regions.

The government on Sunday decided to suspend all international flights to Vietnam and limit flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to other provinces and vice versa in the coming two weeks.

Prime Minister announced the decision at an online meeting on Covid-19 fight with leaders of five cities Hanoi, HCMC, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Can Tho.

Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers and halted all international flights from March 25.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 33,900 people in 199 countries and territories.