Vietnam reports 22nd Covid-19 death, Russia repatriate relapses

Vietnam’s 22nd fatality occurred in the pandemic epicenter, Da Nang, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday morning.
He died of septic shock, multiple organ failure, pneumonia caused by Covid-19 and end-stage renal failure.
The man had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for the last three years and was a regular visitor to the Da Nang Hospital for dialysis.
He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on August 5 while at the hospital.
The new patient, numbered 930, is a 41-year-old woman who had Covid-19 in Russia and recovered, and flew to Vietnam on August 10 on a repatriation flight that landed at Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh Province.
While quarantined at a military facility in nearby Nam Dinh Province, she tested positive for the new coronavirus a day after arriving. Two days later more tests confirmed the infection.
Vietnam has had 930 Covid-19 cases, 328 of them imported. Now 471 patients are in hospital.