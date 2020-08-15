VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam reports 22nd Covid-19 death, Russia repatriate relapses

By Le Nga   August 15, 2020 | 06:53 am GMT+7
Vietnam reports 22nd Covid-19 death, Russia repatriate relapses
A medic holds a sample taken for Covid-19 testing in Da Nang, July 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

A 63-year-old man has died of Covid-19 while a woman who returned from Russia relapsed after once recovering from the disease in June.

Vietnam’s 22nd fatality occurred in the pandemic epicenter, Da Nang, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday morning.

He died of septic shock, multiple organ failure, pneumonia caused by Covid-19 and end-stage renal failure.

The man had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for the last three years and was a regular visitor to the Da Nang Hospital for dialysis.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on August 5 while at the hospital.

The new patient, numbered 930, is a 41-year-old woman who had Covid-19 in Russia and recovered, and flew to Vietnam on August 10 on a repatriation flight that landed at Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh Province.

While quarantined at a military facility in nearby Nam Dinh Province, she tested positive for the new coronavirus a day after arriving. Two days later more tests confirmed the infection.

Vietnam has had 930 Covid-19 cases, 328 of them imported. Now 471 patients are in hospital.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

10 Covid-19 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

10 Covid-19 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

Da Nang coronavirus outbreak could be 'under control' by month end: ministry

Da Nang coronavirus outbreak could be 'under control' by month end: ministry

Vietnam to buy Russian Covid-19 vaccine

Vietnam to buy Russian Covid-19 vaccine

See more

Tags:

Vietnam Covid-19

Vietnam pandemic

Vietnam Covid-19 cases

Vietnam Covid-19 patients

 

Read more

Two foreigners jailed for trying to smuggle Vietnamese to Europe

Two foreigners jailed for trying to smuggle Vietnamese to Europe

Nation bids farewell to former Party chief Le Kha Phieu

Nation bids farewell to former Party chief Le Kha Phieu

Da Nang coronavirus outbreak could be 'under control' by month end: ministry

Da Nang coronavirus outbreak could be 'under control' by month end: ministry

Vietnam to buy Russian Covid-19 vaccine

Vietnam to buy Russian Covid-19 vaccine

Vietnam records 18 new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 18 new Covid-19 cases

Phone snatcher sentenced to jail for robbing German traveler

Phone snatcher sentenced to jail for robbing German traveler

Five more Covid-19 patients recuperate in Da Nang

Five more Covid-19 patients recuperate in Da Nang

Ex deputy transport minister arrested for mismanagement

Ex deputy transport minister arrested for mismanagement

 
go to top