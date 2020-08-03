Vietnam reports 21 more Covid-19 cases, all linked to Da Nang

A medical staff in Quang Tri Province takes blood samples from a woman returning from Da Nang for Covid-19 tests, August 3, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Tao.

The six patients in Quang Nam Province, numbered 622-627, are between 38 and 83 years of age.

Three of them visited patients at the Da Nang Hospital recently, two others took care and came in close contact with a patient at the hospital, while another has been receiving treatment at the hospital's Kidney and Endocrinology Department.

All six patients have been isolated and are being treated at the Quang Nam General Hospital.

Patients 628-642 in Da Nang are between 20 and 78 years of age. Of these, 12 cases had come into contact with seven people who were later diagnosed with Covid-19.

The remainder are two people who took care of family members at the Da Nang Hospital, and a resident of Hai Chau District who recently had a check-up in the central city’s Gia Dinh Hospital.

A woman taking care of a patient at the Da Nang Hospital had been confirmed to have contracted the virus Monday morning, bringing the day’s total to 22.

Also Monday, a 58-year-old woman under treatment in the northern province of Hai Duong was announced Covid-19 free, raising the number of recovered patients to 374 of the total of 642.

The novel coronavirus resurfaced in the community in Vietnam on July 25 after more than three months.

Since then there have been 195 community transmission cases - 135 in Da Nang and the rest in eight other cities and provinces, with Quang Nam reporting 41, HCMC eight, Quang Ngai and Dak Lak three each, Hanoi two, and Thai Binh, Ha Nam and Dong Nai one each.

Six Covid-19 patients have died since Friday. The fatalities were aged between 53 and 86, and all suffered pre-existing chronic diseases. Another 13 patients are in critical condition.

Nationwide, more than 103,000 people are in quarantine at present.