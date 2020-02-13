Vietnam reports 16th novel coronavirus patient

A control checkpoint for the new coronavirus disease in Son Loi Commune, Binh Xuyen District, Vinh Phuc. Photo by VnExpress/Dinh Nguyen.

The man lived in the same house in Son Loi Commune, Binh Xuyen District of the northern province with his 23-year-old daughter, Nguyen Thi Du, one of eight Vietnamese workers of Japan-based Nihon Plast Company Limited who'd been sent to Wuhan for training last November and confirmed positive for Covid-19 after coming back in January.

Six of the workers have tested positive for the virus, and two others are awaiting results.

Earlier, Du's mother, younger sister, cousin and neighbor were infected with the virus and are being treated at a local health center.

After his wife and two daughters tested positive for the virus, the provincial center for disease control quarantined him. During the quarantine period, the patient showed no fever, cough, shortness of breath.

On February 11, the patient felt tired. After taking his blood sample for testing, he was found positive for the virus and is now quarratined at the local medical center. His health is now in stable condition.

Vietnam has recorded 16 infection cases of the new coronavirus so far, with 11 in Vinh Phuc, three in Ho Chi Minh City, one in Khanh Hoa and one in Thanh Hoa.

Starting from Thursday, Vinh Phuc Province has locked down Son Loi Commune where eight people have contracted the new coronavirus. One of the eight is a three-month-old girl who contracted the disease from her grandmother, Du's neighbor.

The province has quarantined 311 people, of whom 104 have so far tested negative for the virus. Another 251 are being monitored at home after they were found to have come into contact with patients but have shown no symptoms.

Authorities have established a field hospital with 300 beds at the College of Culture and Arts in Vinh Yen Town and a 200-bed facility at a military school in the same town.

Vietnam declared the novel coronavirus epidemic on February 1. The country has discharged seven patients so far, including the Chinese duo father-and-son, a Nha Trang hotel staff member, Du and her three colleagues returning from training in Wuhan.

As of Thursday the global death toll had climbed to 1,369 and confirmed infections topped 60,000. Nearly 6,000 patients have recovered.