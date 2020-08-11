VnExpress International
Vietnam reports 15th Covid-19 death

By Le Nga   August 11, 2020 | 06:43 am GMT+7
A kidney patient waits outside Da Nang Hospital, which is currently under lock down, for his dialysis process, July 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Covid-19 claimed another victim on Monday, the 15th in Vietnam so far, a 68-year-old man with diabetes and cancer of the kidney.

"Patient 522" was a resident of Thang Binh District in Quang Nam Province, next to Da Nang, the epicenter of the second wave of the disease.

The Ministry of Health announced late on Monday that he died of severe pneumonia caused by Covid-19, severe respiratory failure, pulmonary artery obstruction as a result of the kidney cancer, which caused bladder and lung metastases, chronic kidney failure, and type 2 diabetes.

On July 9 he had been admitted to the Da Nang Hospital in Da Nang for his kidney diseases, and was discharged on July 22. Eight days later he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

On July 31 he was transferred to the Hue General Hospital in nearby Thua Thien-Hue Province for treatment as his condition worsened.

Since August 5 he was suffering from respiratory failure, high fever and gastrointestinal bleeding.

On August 10 he started to lose consciousness; gradually his pulse and blood pressure dropped.

He died at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

On Monday there were four Covid-19 deaths. The other three people were aged 33, 47 and 66. Everyone who has died of Covid-19 had comorbidities, renal failure being the most common.

Vietnam has recorded 389 domestic cases in 15 cities and provinces since local transmission resurfaced on July 25, all of them linked to Da Nang, a top tourist destination.

Since the pandemic first broke out the country has had 847 cases, 433 of them active.

