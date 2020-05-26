VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

By Viet Anh   May 26, 2020 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan
Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Japan landed at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, May 25, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

340 Vietnamese citizens stuck in Japan due to the Covid-19 pandemic flew home Monday from the Narita International Airport in Narita City.

The flight, organized jointly by Vietnamese and Japanese authorities, landed at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport, a Foreign Ministry statement said Monday. 

The returnees included people in difficulties, children under 18, the elderly, the sick, those with underlying conditions, pregnant women, overseas workers whose visas had expired and students who had completed their studies in Japan.

All the arrivals underwent medical examinations and were quarantined on arrival as per Vietnam’s Covid-19 control protocol.

The Vietnam Airlines flight to Japan that brought the citizens back also delivered a shipment of medical masks as a gift from Vietnam.

This is Vietnam’s second repatriation flight from Japan. On April 22, Vietnam had brought home nearly 300 citizens as well after delivering some medical supplies.

Japan declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic in April. The order has been lifted in most provinces in the country with the number of new cases plummeting. The country has recorded more than 16,581 infection cases and more than 830 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Vietnam will continue to deploy commercial flights to bring citizens home based on the citizens’ demand and isolation capacity in the country as well as the development of the pandemic.

To date, around 4,000 Vietnamese citizens have been repatriated from many countries, including the world’s biggest epicenters like the U.S. and Russia.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Australia commits $7 mln for Vietnam’s post pandemic recovery

Australia commits $7 mln for Vietnam’s post pandemic recovery

Student repatriated from UK latest Covid-19 case in Vietnam

Student repatriated from UK latest Covid-19 case in Vietnam

Five Russia returnees beat Covid-19

Five Russia returnees beat Covid-19

See more

Tags:

repatriation flight

Japan

Vietnamese citizens

Covid-19 pandemic

 

Read more

Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Zika infection confirmed in Da Nang

Zika infection confirmed in Da Nang

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

Tree falls in Saigon school, kills boy

Tree falls in Saigon school, kills boy

Vietnam makes Asia-Pacific's top 10 in high-quality published researches

Vietnam makes Asia-Pacific's top 10 in high-quality published researches

Vietnamese conservationist a biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’

Vietnamese conservationist a biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’

Workers plunge to death as scaffolding cable snaps at dam construction site

Workers plunge to death as scaffolding cable snaps at dam construction site

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

 
go to top