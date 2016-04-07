VnExpress International
Vietnam relieves vice president, chief judge and procurator general of duties

By Vo Hai, Hoang Thuy, Toan Dao   April 7, 2016 | 11:21 am GMT+7
State President Tran Dai Quang presented the proposals. Photo: Giang Huy

After new Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s swearing-in ceremony and speech on Thursday morning, State President Tran Dai Quang asked the National Assembly to allow Vice State President Nguyen Thi Doan, Chief Judge of the Supreme People's Court Truong Hoa Binh and Prosecutor General of the Vietnam Supreme People's Procuracy Nguyen Hoa Binh to step down.

Due to the requirements of rearranging the leadership of the Party and State after the 12th National Congress in January, Quang asked the NA to grant the officials permission to leave office.

NA deputies will discuss and cast a secret ballot on the proposals. Nominations for the three vacant positions are expected to be announced in the afternoon.

